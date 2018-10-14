X Factor 2018: Leona Lewis and Adam Lambert will be Ayda Field’s guest mentors at Judges’ Houses

And the guests that will join mentor Ayda Field at the X Factor 2018 Judges’ Houses are… Leona Lewis and Adam Lambert.

The two stars will join Field in her Los Angeles home to give their verdict on the remaining six acts in the Overs category: Danny Tetley, Giovanni Spano, Janice Robinson, Louise Setara, Olatunji Yearwood and Ricky John.

Lewis is the winner of the third series of The X Factor, beating Ray Quinn in the 2006 final. She’s the second best-selling act (behind, of course, One Direction) to come out of the show.

And Lambert may have only finished runner-up in the 2009 series of American Idol, but he’s released three studio albums and 10 hit singles. He’s now known for performing with band Queen as lead vocalist.

Elsewhere in The X Factor Judges’ Houses, Robbie Williams will seek the advice of David Walliams, while Liam Payne and Nile Rodgers will be Louis Tomlinson’s guest mentors. Plus, Simon Cowell will invite 50 (!) stars from the music industry into his Malibu mansion.

The X Factor Judges Houses air from Sunday 7th October, 8pm on ITV