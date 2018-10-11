David Tennant, Catherine Tate and Donna’s family team up for new Doctor Who audio adventures

David Tennant and Catherine Tate have reunited for three brand-new Doctor Who audio adventures through time and space – and now Donna’s mother and grandfather are along for the ride!

Advertisement

Jacqueline King will return as Sylvia Noble, Donna’s mother. And after an 11-year absence, Bernard Cribbins is also back as Donna’s grandad Wilfred Mott.

They’ll appear in The Tenth Doctor Adventures Volume 3, a new boxset of three audio plays created by Big Finish.

Set for release in May 2019, this trilogy will explore menacing threats that lurk unseen in the Great Smog of London, explore dangerous underwater worlds, and even take a journey into reality TV.

On returning to the show, Jacqueline King said: “Doctor Who has been the gift that keeps on giving. I started, believing I was to appear in one Christmas episode, then was thrilled to appear in more.

“I recently returned to the role with Big Finish and it was like putting a cherished old sweater back on. That old sweater will have to be washed and conditioned ready for this episode with the A team back in full. Can’t believe my luck. I’m guessing it might actually feel a bit emotional.”

Producer David Richardson added: “When we first started thinking about this new set of stories, I emailed Russell T Davies to ask about including Sylvia.

“He suggested we should try for Wilf too – it had never occurred to me that we might be able to get Bernard Cribbins involved. But a call to Bernard’s agent revealed how delighted he was by the prospect, and there we had it – the Noble family together again, nine years after they last appeared on TV.”

The boxset will contain three episodes: No Place by James Goss, One Mile Down by Jenny T Colgan and The Creeping Death by Roy Gill.

Advertisement

The three new Doctor Who audio adventures will be released in May 2019