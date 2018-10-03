First director revealed for Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone revival

Get ready to travel to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind – production has begun on Jordan Peele’s CBS reboot of classic anthology series The Twilight Zone!

CBS announced the start on Tuesday 2nd October with a teaser video (below) celebrating the original 1959 series, along with a brief look at a set from the revival – an episode slate set upon a table in a retro dinner.

The episode slate also happened to confirm The Twilight Zone’s first director: Gerard McMurray, who’s best known for directing The First Purge.

It's a great day to be a fan of #TheTwilightZone! We're celebrating the 59th anniversary of the classic series AND the official start of production on the reimagining coming to CBS All Access in 2019! @JordanPeele pic.twitter.com/evuQQDOp6P — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) October 2, 2018

Get Out director Jordan Peele is set to take on the original role of creator Rod Serling in the new show, hosting and narrating its various mind-bending stories.

Speaking of the project when it was announced, Peele said, “Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences.”

The Twilight Zone will premiere on CBS All Access in 2019, but a UK date and broadcaster are yet to be confirmed.