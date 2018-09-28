This Graham Norton Doctor Who compilation is a hilarious journey through time

This week sees Jodie Whittaker materialise on The Graham Norton Show to promote Doctor Who series 11 – and based on previous Time Lord visits to Graham’s sofa, we should be in for a treat.

Over the years the likes of David Tennant, Matt Smith, Karen Gillan and Peter Capaldi have all shared brilliant stories, filmed funny skits and generally brought the show to life. Now the BBC has compiled all the best Doctor Who moments from The Graham Norton Show into one handy video.

With nearly a decade of clips on show – frankly, watching Graham Norton’s hair and beard colour change is quite disconcerting – it’s a real trip down memory lane, whether you’re watching two Doctors explain the secrets of Tardis flying, Karen Gillan merrily chatting about her stalkers or Peter Capaldi cringe his way through his old fan letters.

With Jodie Whittaker now at the Tardis controls, we’re sure there will be plenty more exciting, funny Doctor Who moments on the series to come. Bring it on.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC1 on Fridays at 10.35pm