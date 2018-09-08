Who is new Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Graziano Di Prima?

Accessibility Links

This Sicilian-born Italian Latin Champion is used to putting on a performance

New Strictly pro dancer Graziano Di Prima

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 has revealed a number of new professionals for the latest series, including steamy Sicilian-born male dancer Graziano Di Prima.

Find out more about the dancer below.

Name: Graziano Di Prima

Age: 24

Instagram: @graziano.diprima

Bio: The Sicilian-born professional dancer is an Italian Latin Champion. He represented Belgium at the World Championships, and made the top 24 at the Latin World Championship Under 21s.

For the past three years, Graziano has toured the world with the dance company Burn The Floor, a “high-voltage theatrical dance experience”. He is dating fellow Burn The Floor dancer, Gianda Lini.

He says: “This is my dream come true! I still can’t believe I will be one of the professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to give all of myself on the dance floor!”

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

