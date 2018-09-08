Who is Danny John-Jules? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant

The actor will be swapping crime solving and space adventures for the Strictly dance floor

Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules is set to compete on Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

Advertisement

“Having spent the last few months on two wheels motorcycling around South America in pink leathers,” said avid motorcyclist John–Jules, “I’m absolutely delighted to be getting back on two feet and into something more comfortable like glittery spandex.”

John-Jules is most famous for playing Cat in long-running sci-fi comedy series, Red Dwarf, and for a seven-year stint as Caribbean copper Dwayne Myers in Death in Paradise.

Those of a certain age will also remember him as Barrington in BBC children’s show Maid Marian And Her Merry Men and as caretaker Lenny Bicknall in kids’ spy drama M.I. High.

The British actor, it turns out, also has some pretty impressive dancing experience, having boogied alongside George Michael in the music video for Wham! single The Edge of Heaven.

“A friend of mine worked in their offices and they were looking for a couple of dancers,” he explained. “So I ended up actually choreographing a bit of stuff for [Michael]. It was all based on his dancing more than ours. I just put a few little steps together.”

Just like that.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn

Who is Danny John-Jules? Key facts:

Age: 57

Job: Actor

Instagram: dannyjohnjules

Advertisement

Twitter: @DannyJohnJules