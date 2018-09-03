Roxanne Pallett apologises for CBB ‘punchgate’: “I got it wrong, I really got it wrong”

In her first interview since leaving the Big Brother house, the former soap star apologised to fellow housemate Ryan Thomas for accusing him of deliberately hurting her

Roxanne Pallett has broken her silence in the wake of Celebrity Big Brother’s so-called ‘punchgate’, apologising to fellow contestant Ryan Thomas for accusing him of deliberately hurting her during a tussle in the house.

Advertisement

Speaking to Jeremy Vine on his new self-titled Channel 5 show, Pallett said “I got it wrong, I really got it wrong”.

Asked by Vine whether she had been hurt by Thomas’s apparently playful punches at her torso, most of which appeared not to have touched her, Pallett said: “At the time it hurt but when I looked at that footage as soon as I left the house – because the first thing I did was view that clip – I got it wrong, I really got it wrong.”

Asked why she had been in tears while talking to Big Brother in the Diary Room following the event, she added: “After it happened, I just felt like – I don’t know how to explain it other than, my mind ran away with me. I am a sensitive person, my family and friends can vouch for that, and everything in that house becomes so heightened – a look, a comment, an action, your insecurities are heightened, your sensitivity – and all I can say, or the only thing I can explain it with, is in the moment it felt worse than it was. I can’t prove a feeling, I can’t show you a feeling.”

Pallett apologised to Thomas for having put him through an ordeal which has clearly affected him very negatively.

“I massively apologise, to not just Ryan, to his family, his friends, his fans, to every single person that watched that and completely justifiably saw an over-reaction to what wasn’t a malicious act. In that moment, because I am sensitive and I was emotional, I mistook what was playful and he did apologise for it and he did say his ring caught me.

“It was the word ‘deliberate’ that I regret because I doubted his intention and there was no malicious intention behind that and that’s what I apologise for because I shouldn’t have questioned his motivation. I got it wrong.”

Advertisement

More to follow…