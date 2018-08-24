Accessibility Links

Plebs to return for fifth series

The sitcom will be back on ITV2 in 2019

Salvé, Plebs fans! Good news: the ITV2 comedy will be returning for a fifth series in MMXIX (or 2019 if you prefer).

ITV’s head of digital channels, Paul Mortimer, announced the decision at the Edinburgh International Television Festival on Thursday, confirming that the Ancient Rome-set sitcom will be back on ITV2 next year with original writers Tom Basden and Sam Leifer in charge. All of the core cast from series four – including Tom Rosenthal, Ryan Sampson and Jonathan Pointing – are also expected to return.

Plebs centres around 20-something, lower-class Roman Marcus (Rosenthal) and his slave Grumio (Sampson). The duo were joined in series one to three by Joel Fry, who played their excitable friend Stylax, with Pointing’s Jason replacing him in series four.

The eight-episode fourth season saw them trying their hand at running a pub, with predictable ups and downs.

Plebs series 5 is set to air on ITV2 next year

