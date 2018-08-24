Who is Luke Thompson? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

Luke Thompson is one of the 12 contestants competing on the The Great British Bake Off 2018.

Outside the tent, the 30-year-old from Sheffield works as a civil servant – alongside his job as a house/techno DJ.

Baking-wise, Luke started making Victoria sponges, fruit cobblers and chocolate cake as a child and one of his earliest memories is baking with his nan.

“I tend to bake most on weekends and sometimes in the week after work if I get the chance,” he says. “I also love to have music playing and always have my sous-chef (aka my dog Oscar) waiting patiently by my side for something to drop on the floor that he can eat before I have a chance to stop him!” We’re not sure Paul will appreciate Oscar chomping his way through bakes in the tent, though.

Luke says his baking is inspired by morning cookery shows and his travels throughout Europe and North America. And we can expect a few polished cakes from him: Channel 4 say his bakes are “clean and precise”.

However, he only started watching Bake Off two years ago, eventually applying after being pressured by friends.

“People at work will have no idea,” he says. “I sit at my desk and sometimes overhear colleagues talking about Bake Off, so it will be strange walking into the office when everyone finds out!

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm, presented by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding

Luke Thompson: key facts

Age: 30

From: Sheffield

Job: Civil Servant & House/Techno Dj

Instagram: @lukedjthompson