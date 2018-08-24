Who is Antony Amourdoux? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

The 30-year-old from London is swapping banking for baking as he enters the tent

Antony Amourdoux is one of the plucky contestants heading into The Great British Bake Off tent for 2018.

Advertisement

The self-styled “Bollywood baker” grew up in India, but now lives in London where he works as a banker.

Antony cites his father as the inspiration behind his baking, and says that’s who he went into the GBBO tent for. “My dad taught me how to make a Victoria Sponge as a little boy,” he says, adding that it was his partner who signed him up to appear on the Channel 4 show.

His baking is influenced by his travels all over the world. And he doesn’t mess around when it comes to research – he apparently ate 50 chop buns during one Paris trip.

“All of my friends back home in India will be really surprised,” he said, when asked who would be most shocked to see him on the show. “They have known me to be a singer in a choir, a two-piece band – but never as a baker. So it will be interesting to see their reaction.”

Meanwhile he also describes his kitchen as “chaotic” and that his friends are “shocked that I can make cakes in such a small area!”

He often posts pictures of the bakes he does create in his kitchen on Instagram, including these Halloween-themed cupcakes:

Who is Antony Amourdoux? Key facts:

Age: 30

From: London

Job: Banker

Instagram: @aamourdoux

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm