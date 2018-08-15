Accessibility Links

When is Gardeners’ World on TV?

When is Gardeners’ World on TV?

The perennial favourite is forever being shoved from pillar to post by BBC2. So what's going on?

Programme Name: Gardeners' World - TX: n/a - Episode: Gardeners' World 50th Anniversary (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Gardeners' World Team at the Geffrye Muesum Mark Lane, Rachel De Thame, Monty Don, Carol Klein, Flo Headlam, Joe Swift, Nick Bailey, Adam Frost - (C) BBC - Photographer: Glenn Dearing

Gardeners’ World might be a staple of BBC2 programming, but that doesn’t stop it being shunted around in the schedules from week to week.

Despite the fact the long-running horticultural programme is supposed to air on Fridays at 8pm, it can often be found lurking elsewhere in the week.

So when is Gardeners’ World next on?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 16/01/2018 - Programme Name: Monty Don's Paradise Gardens - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: in Highgrove. Monty Don - (C) Blink Films - Photographer: Andre Holzinger BBC, TL

These are the following dates and times that have been confirmed for all upcoming episodes:

Friday 17th August: Gardeners’ World will air at the usual time of 8pm on BBC2

“Those who enjoyed Monty Don’s heavenly series Paradise Gardens earlier this year won’t want to miss tonight’s edition of GW. This time, however, it’s Adam Frost rather than Monty who gets to visit a stunning Mughal paradise garden – complete with minarets, peacock-tail windows and pavilions – at Sezincote House in Gloucestershire.

The team are on a horticultural adventure to celebrate South Asian influences on our gardens as part of the BBC’s Big British Asian Summer and among the people they meet is botanical horticulturist Bala Kompalli, who cares for more than 10,000 species of orchid at Kew Gardens in London and is currently working on a botanical survey of India.”

Review by Jane Rackham

Friday 24th August: Gardeners’ World will air at the usual time of 8pm on BBC2

“When Adam Frost started work on transforming a couple’s Leicestershire garden on a new-build estate earlier this year, it was a bit of a blank canvas. Well, a blank canvas with an extremely tall brick wall that was imposing (if you’re being polite) or prison-like (if you’re blunt). Now he adds the finishing touches and sees whether his plan to refocus the garden using climbers and two terraces has worked.

Meanwhile, Monty Don offers advice on pruning soft fruits and taking cuttings; Carol Klein enthuses over the late summer bloomer Monarda; and Joe Swift meets plant breeder Peter Moore, who has spent more than 50 years developing new plants.”

Review by Jane Rackham

Thursday 30th August: This week, Gardeners’ World will NOT air on Friday, and instead will be on at 8pm on Thursday

Owing to BBC2 broadcasting the Women’s World Cup Qualifier between England and Wales on Friday 31st August, this week Gardeners’ World has been moved back to air on Thursday instead.

It will again air at 8pm and will be an hour long.

