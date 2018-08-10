Doctor Who production designer reacts to leaked Tardis photo

An amateur photo of the Tardis interior has found its way onto the internet

Doctor Who production designer Arwel Wyn Jones has responded to the leaked photo of the new Tardis interior, tweeting that he is “incandescent with rage.”

Advertisement

“Just found out that there’s a leaked photo of the Tardis interior, that alone makes me livid!” he wrote.

But what really makes him mad is “the fact that it’s a dreadful photo, taken by someone with no hint of artistry & unlit.”

There have been a number of serious leaks from Doctor Who this year, include a clip and images of Jodie Whittaker’s new Thirteenth Doctor in her very first episode – and there are concerns that there could be even more stolen material from the new series in private hands.

But according to Wyn Jones, the source of this leak is actually someone he knows in person.

“The great shame is that unfortunately it wasn’t a visitor, it was someone I knew,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

Just found out that there's a leaked photo of the Tardis interior, that alone makes me livid! The fact that it's a dreadful photo, taken by someone with no hint of artistry & unlit makes me absolutely effing incandescent with rage! — Arwel Wyn Jones (@arwelwjones) August 9, 2018

The great shame is that unfortunately it wasn't a visitor, it was someone I knew! — Arwel Wyn Jones (@arwelwjones) August 9, 2018

Advertisement

A bit of patience and you’ll get to see the Tardis in all its glory this autumn…