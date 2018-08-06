Viewers have newfound respect for Ed Balls after he got tasered in his latest Trumpland episode

Must have taken a lot of... Balls

He became a national treasure after nailing Gangnam style on Strictly, and now Ed Balls has just earned another legion of fans – after being tasered on camera.

As part of his BBC2 documentary series Travels In Trumpland, the former Shadow Chancellor was shot with the weapon for five seconds in a mock initiation ceremony that is a tradition in the Louisiana police.

And, as Balls revealed in a recent tweet, “it really really hurts”.

Every police officer recruit in Louisiana has to be tasered – it’s called ‘Joining the 5 second club’. You only do it once – it really really hurts… Episode Two of #TravelsInTrumpland is this Sunday at 9pm on @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/bFRid7nJ0m — Ed Balls (@edballs) August 4, 2018

It wasn’t only the police department that applauded Balls’ bravery – viewers at home were also quick to praise the stunt…

@edballs that looked painful! That took guts in the name of TV! #Taser #TravelsinTrumpland — Jonathan Armstrong (@TheScarletMan) August 5, 2018

Ed's got some balls taking that taser.. #TravelsInTrumpland — Jas Judge (@JasJudge) August 5, 2018

…while others thought the moment required some political balance…

#TravelsInTrumpland

And now, in the interest of balance could the BBC please taser Rees Mogg's arse? — Babs Horton (@BabsHorton) August 5, 2018

But that wasn’t the only scene viewers congratulated Balls on. From being locked up for a night in jail while donning an orange jumpsuit, interviewing Americans obsessed with firearms, to ending up in a dance-off in a gay club, audiences were in full praise of his “outstanding journalism”.

Ordinarily, watching Ed Balls getting shot in the arse with a taser would be worth the license fee alone… But actually Travels In Trumpland is very much more than that. Hugely interesting.#EdBalls #TravelsInTrumpland — Austin Williams (@Future_Cities) August 5, 2018

#TravelsInTrumpland outstanding journalism from @edballs, an international voice of reason. Perfect balance of humour and humanity. Took the taser like a champ, man. — The Odl Hodler (@theodlhodl) August 5, 2018

In one ep of #TravelsInTrumpland we've had Ed climbing over a fence, being tasered, spending the night in prison, dancing in a gay club on his birthday and also, talking alot on about gun violence in such an open and emotional way. I really love this show! 🌹💕 — Mia (@ShepherdMia) August 5, 2018

Ed Balls is quite superb in #TravelsinTrumpland. Never thought I’d say this but what a loss to UK Politics. Such charisma,emotional intelligence,intellect and humour @edballs @BBCTwo https://t.co/Yhus2o1ypy — Richard Papworth (@RIchardPapworth) August 6, 2018

And the best bit? There’s still one episode of Travels In Trumpland left to air. It won’t feature Ed getting tasered, but will see him attending a Tea Party convention and crossing paths with a controversial pastor who believes prayer can lead to wealth. Classic Balls, in other words.

Travels in Trumpland with Ed Balls is on BBC2 at 9pm on Sunday