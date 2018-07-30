Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield to adapt The Count of Monte Cristo

She has written Age Before Beauty but is now working on another period epic for Poldark producers Mammoth Screen

Poldark is over – and it seems certain to end for good next year.

Advertisement

“As far as we’re concerned it’s going to be the last,” said writer Debbie Horsfield, confirming the final scythe for Aidan Turner’s hero in 2019.

But what’s next for Horsfield? Her promising new BBC1 drama Age Before Beauty airs this summer and she’s hoping will be recommissioned for a second series. But RadioTimes.com can reveal that she is also working on a new TV adaptation of Alexander Dumas’ classic The Count of Monte Cristo for a major broadcaster (still to be disclosed) to be made by Poldark producers Mammoth Screen.

The 1844 book, penned by the writer of The Three Musketeers, is a rollicking saga charting the fortunes of the eponymous Count who is wrongfully imprisoned, escapes from jail, acquires a fortune, and sets about exacting revenge on those responsible for his sentence.

Aidan Turner is being touted as a strong potential candidate for the role, I am told.

Says Horsfield: “There are several new projects I’m working on, but following our five-year collaboration on Poldark, I’m thrilled to be continuing my relationship with [executive producers] Damien Timmer and Karen Thrussell at Mammoth Screen by developing The Count of Monte Cristo with them.

“Dumas’ classic is one of the greatest adventure stories of all time and we’re excited to be bringing his compelling characters and edge of the seat storytelling to the screen.”

The story was seen on the big screen in a 2002 film starring Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce and Richard Harris, while the BBC made a 1964 TV series featuring Alan Badel in the title role.

Advertisement

Poldark series five is expected to return to BBC1 next year.