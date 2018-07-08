A soap actor, reality TV star and one of the McFly boys join Caroline Flack this Sunday

As the villa drama mounts, even six episodes a week isn’t enough for Love Island fans. But never fear, because Love Island: Aftersun is here.

Covering all the scandalous island gossip and more, Caroline Flack is joined every week by special celebrity guests to discuss the week’s goings on in the villa.

Who are the guests on Love Island: Aftersun?

This week, Love Island: Aftersun welcomes guests Ferne McCann, Danny Jones and Ross Adams.

Ross Adams

Soap star Ross Adams plays Scott Drinkwell on Hollyoaks, and earlier this year won the British Soap Award for Best Male Dramatic Performance for his portrayal of Scott’s mental health storyline that saw the usually flamboyant, camp and fun character attempt suicide after revealing he had been secretly battling depression for years, and his subsequent recovery.

Ross has made Scott a fan favourite with his warmth, humour, loyalty, and love of all things Britney Spears. Soap is in his blood, having worked as a storyliner and script editor on Emmerdale for many years and been a producer’s assistant on Corrie. He married husband Phil Crusham in April this year.

Ferne McCann

Originally finding fame on The Only Way is Essex, Ferne McCann was also a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! back in 2015.

Since then she’s popped up as a showbiz reporter on This Morning and even landed her own ITVBe series Ferne McCann: First Time Mum.

Danny Jones

McFly star Danny Jones is also joining Caroline Flack on the Aftersun sofa this week.

After finding fame with the boyband, Danny also took part in ITV’s series Popstar to Operastar (remember that?) and he will soon be back on our screens as a coach on The Voice Kids alongside Pixie Lott and will.i.am.

Love Island: Aftersun airs Sunday 8th July at 10pm on ITV2