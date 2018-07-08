Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who are the guests on Love Island: Aftersun this week?

Who are the guests on Love Island: Aftersun this week?

A soap actor, reality TV star and one of the McFly boys join Caroline Flack this Sunday

Love Island: Aftersun

As the villa drama mounts, even six episodes a week isn’t enough for Love Island fans. But never fear, because Love Island: Aftersun is here.

Advertisement

Covering all the scandalous island gossip and more, Caroline Flack is joined every week by special celebrity guests to discuss the week’s goings on in the villa.

Who are the guests on Love Island: Aftersun?

This week, Love Island: Aftersun welcomes guests Ferne McCann, Danny Jones and Ross Adams.

Ross Adams

Ross Adams
Ross Adams (Getty)

Soap star Ross Adams plays Scott Drinkwell on Hollyoaks, and earlier this year won the British Soap Award for Best Male Dramatic Performance for his portrayal of Scott’s mental health storyline that saw the usually flamboyant, camp and fun character attempt suicide after revealing he had been secretly battling depression for years, and his subsequent recovery.

Ross has made Scott a fan favourite with his warmth, humour, loyalty, and love of all things Britney Spears. Soap is in his blood, having worked as a storyliner and script editor on Emmerdale for many years and been a producer’s assistant on Corrie. He married husband Phil Crusham in April this year.

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann
Ferne McCann (ITV)

Originally finding fame on The Only Way is Essex, Ferne McCann was also a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! back in 2015.

Since then she’s popped up as a showbiz reporter on This Morning and even landed her own ITVBe series Ferne McCann: First Time Mum.

Danny Jones

Danny Jones
Danny Jones (Getty)

McFly star Danny Jones is also joining Caroline Flack on the Aftersun sofa this week.

After finding fame with the boyband, Danny also took part in ITV’s series Popstar to Operastar (remember that?) and he will soon be back on our screens as a coach on The Voice Kids alongside Pixie Lott and will.i.am.

Advertisement

Love Island: Aftersun airs Sunday 8th July at 10pm on ITV2

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island: Aftersun
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Kem and Amber on Love Island (ITV)

Which Love Island couples are still together?

144346.84a3682d-edcb-43f2-8c60-eb5fa6e2c6e0

6 things we learnt from Love Island: The Reunion, from Jonny and Chyna’s break up to Jess and Dom’s matching tattoos

143051.b23fa82e-c27c-48f2-9d62-d6e584966931

“Where’s Chris?” Love Island fans left bereft as ill islander barely features in latest episode

Laura Anderson and Adam Collard on Love Island

Love Island’s Laura confronts Adam about his muggy behaviour

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more