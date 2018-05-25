The Britain’s Got Talent judges auditioned for the show themselves

We’ve watched the Britain’s Got Talent judges scrutinise hundreds of acts across the show’s past 11 years, but what would happen if the panel themselves performed on stage? In the next instalment of the ITV entertainment extravaganza (a preview of which you can see below), we’ll finally find out.

It’s all thanks to DJ Murray Mint. After taking to the BGT stage, the blonde-haired entertainer from San Francisco/Middlesbrough kicks open his performance by playing a disco-soundtrack as dancers surround him, followed by the show’s crew and even Ant and Dec.

And that’s just the beginning. As the wave of dancers swells, judges David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon join in. Even a terrified Simon Cowell is eventually dragged on stage to show off his dance moves, which we can only describe as ‘minimal’.

So, will Murray Mint get through to the semi-finals? Could Simon go with him and potentially win the competition? Watch this space. If only to see that look that on his face again.