Amanda Holden has a solution to Anthony McPartlin’s absence from Britain’s Got Talent

The BGT judge says Ant “will be missed” but joked that “Mand and Dec has a good ring to it”

Declan Donnelly may be presenting the Britain’s Got Talent live shows without his comedy partner Anthony McPartlin this year – but he won’t be alone.

Speaking after Britain’s Got Talent won the TV Bafta for Best Entertainment Programme, Amanda Holden said that her and fellow judge Alesha Dixon would be there to lend a helping hand.

“I think [Ant] will be missed but Dec will do a sterling job,” she said. “And Alesha and I will be on hand to step in.”

The judge then joked that her and Donnelly could form a new presenting duo. “I think Mand and Dec has a good ring to it,” she said.

Ant was arrested and subsequently charged for drink driving on Sunday 18th March, and has pulled out of current working commitments.

