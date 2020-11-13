ATP Finals 2020 schedule – Order of Play Sunday 15th November

Accessibility Links

The ATP Finals has arrived in 2020 to round off the tour calendar with eight stars in the mix and we've got all the schedule information, TV times and more.

ATP Finals

The ATP Tour draws to a close in 2020 with the hotly-contested ATP Finals – the last to be held in London.

The tournament will move to Milan in 2021, but its 50th anniversary promises plenty of drama with a number of contenders hoping to upset the odds.

Anyone not named ‘Novak Djokovic’ will be instantly hit with the dark horse label, and for good reason. Djokovic has been imperious throughout the shortened 2020 season, but Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and others will be determined to rain on his parade.

Last year’s champion Stefano Tsitsipas is also back in action with ambitions of retaining his crown, while former champion Alexander Zverev is also back in the mix.

Roger Federer is absent for the tournament after sitting out of the tennis calendar since the start of COVID-19 restrictions, but debutants Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman will be hoping to make the most of their opportunity.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full ATP Finals 2020 schedule ahead of today’s play.

ATP Finals 2020 schedule – Sunday’s Order of Play

Times are approximate. Singles matches.

Sunday 15th November

Dominic Thiem v Stefanos Tsitsipas – 2pm

Rafael Nadal v Andrey Rublev – 8pm

Monday 16th November

Novak Djokovic v Diego Schwartzman – 2pm

Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev – 8pm

ATP Finals 2020 groups

The players will be split into two groups for the opening stage of the tournament.

They will play under the banner of Group Tokyo 1970 and Group London 2020 to honour the first and most recent ATP Finals tournament as it celebrates it’s 50th anniversary.

Group Toyko 1970

  • Novak Djokovic
  • Daniil Medvedev
  • Alexander Zverev
  • Diego Schwartzman

Group London 2020

  • Rafael Nadal
  • Dominic Thiem
  • Stefanos Tsitsipas
  • Andrey Rublev

ATP Finals 2020 format

Players in the same group will play each other once. Players will then be ranked in those groups in order of how many wins they picked up from their three matches.

If two players are tied, their head-to-head record is used to break the deadlock. The top two players from each group will progress to the semi-finals where they will play the top two stars from the other group (1st v 2nd, 2nd v 1st) before a grand final to determine the champion.

The dates for the tournament are as follows:

Sunday 15th November – Friday 20th November: Group stages

Saturday 21st November: Semi-finals

Sunday 22nd November: Final

Watch the ATP Finals live with an Amazon Prime Video free trial.

Check out our how to watch the ATP Finals 2020 guide for further details.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

