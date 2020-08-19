Accessibility Links

How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule

The US Open 2020 will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and we've got all the information you need to know including times, dates and daily schedules

US Open

Excitement is building ahead of the return of tennis majors, starting with the US Open.

Both men and women will compete for the crown after a long pause due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Women players have returned to action sooner than the men, but all will be feeling the effects of such a long enforced break, and not all stars will be on display at Flushing Meadows.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios are the three most high profile absentees from the tournament, citing fears over safety for not featuring in it.

The women’s game may also be depleted with five of the world top seven all swerving the tournament.

Big-hitters Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams will both be in attendance, however. They will be determined to make the most of a smaller field and pursue another Grand Slam for their overworked trophy cabinets.

You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the US Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the US Open 2020?

The tournament starts on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.

Where is the US Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

TBC

How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the US Open action exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video.New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.

Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.

If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

