UFC schedule 2020 – fights and events coming up

UFC has marched on valiantly through the global coronavirus lockdown despite the original schedule for 2020 being torn up and rescheduled.

Numerous big showdowns have gone ahead with live action from UFC Fight Island as well as the new UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas among other arenas.

And there are plenty of enticing clashes on the horizon, none greater than Khabib Nurmagomedov’s encounter with Justin Gaethje in October at UFC 254.

Schedules are being reviews and updated, fight cards and events are being constantly added, and we’re here to help you make sense of it all with a regularly updated calendar.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch UFC on TV in the UK and US – from weekly Fight Nights to main events and the biggest PPV showdowns.

UFC schedule 2020 – fights and events

Events to be updated

UFC Fight Night: Lewis v Oleinik

Date: Sunday 9th August

Time: 2am

Venue: UFC APEX

TV: BT Sport (UK) or ESPN+ (US)

Fight card (selected):

Derrick Lewis v Aleksei Oleinik

Omari Akhmedov v Chris Weidman

Maki Pitolo v Darren Stewart

UFC 252

Date: Saturday 15th August

Time: TBC

Venue: UFC APEX

TV: BT Sport (UK) or ESPN+ (US)

Fight card (selected):

Stipe Miocic v Daniel Cormier

Junior dos Santos v Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Magomed Ankalaev v Ion Cutelaba

UFC Fight Night: Edgar v Munhoz

Date: Saturday 22nd August

Time: 2am

Venue: UFC APEX

TV: BT Sport (UK) or ESPN+ (US)

Fight card (selected):

Frankie Edgar v Pedro Munhoz

Yoel Romero v Uriah Hall

UFC 253

Date: Saturday 19th September

Time: TBC

Venue: TBC

TV: BT Sport (UK) or ESPN+ (US)

Fight card (selected): TBC

UFC 254

Date: Saturday 24th October

Time: TBC

Venue: TBC

TV: BT Sport (UK) or ESPN+ (US)

Fight card (selected):

Khabib Nurmagomedov v Justin Gaethje

How to watch UFC in the UK

UFC is a growing force in the UK and you can watch every showdown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

If you don’t want to subscribe to BT Sport, you can pick up a BT Sport monthly pass for a one-off fee.

How to watch UFC in the USA

Fans can watch events live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Main UFC events on ESPN+ including the upcoming UFC 252 are designated as pay-per-view. You can pick up a pass to watch all the biggest fights for just $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.98 for a saving of approximately 25 per cent.

