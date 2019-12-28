Formula E 2019/20 race calendar and TV coverage guide
Everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019/20 Formula E season including race calendar and TV details
Formula E returns for its biggest season yet with a bumper 14 races spread across eight months, culminating in a pair of epic street races in London.
Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne has became the first driver to win multiple titles in 2019 after recording back-to-back championship wins.
British duo Sam Bird and Alex Sims triumphed in the opening two races, but who will challenge them when Formula E arrives in Chile next?
RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 Formula E season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.
Formula E on TV: 2019/20 race calendar
Race 3: Santiago ePrix, Chile
Date: Saturday 18th January 2020
Race 4: Mexico City ePrix, Mexico
Date: Saturday 15th February 2020
Race 5: Marrakesh ePrix, Morocco
Date: Saturday 29th February 2020
Race 6: Sanya ePrix, China
Date: Saturday 21st March 2020
Race 7: Rome ePrix, Italy
Date: Saturday 4th April 2020
Race 8: Paris ePrix, France
Date: Saturday 18th April 2020
Race 9: Seoul ePrix, South Korea
Date: Sunday 3rd May 2020
Race 10: Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia
Date: Saturday 6th June 2020
Race 11: Berlin ePrix, Germany
Date: Sunday 21st June 2020
Race 12: New York City ePrix, United States
Date: Saturday 11th July 2020
Race 13: London ePrix, United Kingdom
Date: Saturday 25th July 2020
Race 14: London ePrix, United Kingdom
Date: Sunday 26th July 2020
How to watch Formula E on TV and live stream
BBC will broadcast every race live for free on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.
In addition, two races – in Marrakesh and Rome – will be shown live on BBC terrestrial TV.
Eurosport will show coverage of races on their channels and online player.
If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.
Formula E results
Race 1: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia
Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)
Race 2: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia
Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)