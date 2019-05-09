Aston Villa v West Brom: How to watch Championship play-offs on TV and live stream online

Aston Villa host Midlands rivals West Brom in the first leg of the Championship play-offs this weekend.

Villa have spent three years away from the top flight but a rampant run of late-season form propelled them into play-off contention.

Boss Dean Smith will be keen to go one step further than predecessor Steve Bruce whose side was defeated by Fulham in last season’s play-off final.

West Brom are hoping for an instant return to the Premier League despite a turbulent season at the Hawthorns.

Manager Darren Moore was sacked in March after falling away from the automatic promotion spots but caretaker boss James Shan has steadied the ship.

The Baggies garnered a reputation as a yo-yo team in the early 00’s but none of their four promotions this century have come via the play-offs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v West Brom on TV and online.

What time is Aston Villa v West Brom?

Aston Villa v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 11th May 2019.

How to watch Aston Villa v West Brom on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Villa’s terrific winning streak was only brought to an end by Leeds and table-toppers Norwich.

They remain the form side entering the play-offs with an array of match-winners at their disposal.

West Brom were poor in their final game against fellow play-off contenders Derby and will have a tough time keeping their Midlands rivals at bay.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 West Brom

