Who are the celebrities running the London Marathon 2019?

The London Marathon weekend is fast-approaching with thousands of keen runners to descend on the capital for the festivities.

Advertisement

Over 42,000 people will take part in the iconic event with elite runners and celebrities also getting involved in the action.

London Marathon 2019: How to watch the event LIVE on TV and online

A range of TV personalities, former sports stars and other famous faces will take to the streets of London to raise money for their chosen charities.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of celebrities who will take part in the 2019 London Marathon.

London Marathon 2019 celebrities

Abdullah Afzal

Citizen Khan actor (Charity: Penny Appeal)

Sam Attwater

Eastenders actor, Dancing On Ice 2011 winner (Charity: The Children’s Trust)

Saffron Barker

Lifestyle YouTuber (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Emma Barton

Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Matt Brammeier

Former professional cyclist (Charity: Headway)

Nikki Brammeier

Professional cyclist (Charity: Headway)

Marcus Bean

TV chef (Charity: Teens Unite Fighting Cancer)

Jamie Borthwick

Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Candice Brown

Great British Bake Off 2016 winner (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Natalie Cassidy

Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Katie Chapman

Former England footballer (Charity: Plan international)

Rob Deering

Comedian/podcaster

Chris Evans

Radio presenter (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Jenni Falconer

TV/Radio presenter (Charity: The Children’s Trust)

Tanya Franks

Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Kirsty Gallacher

TV presenter (Charity: Safe Hands)

Ed Gamble

Comedian (Charity: JDRF)

Paul Konchesky

Former Premier League footballer (Charity: Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity)

Saffron Lempriere

The Only Way Is Essex star (Charity: Children with Cancer UK)

Hannah MacLeod

Olympic gold medal-winning hockey player (Charity: Beat Eating Disorders)

Amelie Mauresmo

Former World Number 1 tennis player

Nell McAndrew

Model/TV personality (Charity: Dementia Revolution, Cancer Research UK, Caudwell Children)

Scott Mitchell

Husband of Dame Barbara Windsor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Chris Newton

Former Team GB cyclist (Charity: Anthony Nolan)

Leon Ockenden

Waterloo Road/Coronation Street actor (Charity: Softbones)

Jamie Peacock

Former England Rugby League captain (Charity: Sue Ryder)

Jonathan Pearce

Match of the Day commentator (Charity: The Lily Foundation)

Dani Rowe

Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist (Charity: Great Ormond Street Hospital)

Keith Senior

Former Rugby League player (Charity: The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust)

Kellie Shirley

Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Helen Skelton

TV presenter (Charity: Prostate Cancer UK)

Jane Slaughter

Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Cel Spellman

Radio presenter (Charity: WWF)

Paul Tonkinson

Comedian/podcaster

Jake Wood

Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Adam Woodyatt

Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Charlie Webster

TV presenter

Laura Wright

Classical singer (Charity: David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation)

Mark Wright

The Apprentice 2014 winner (Charity: Dementia Revolution)