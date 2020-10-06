Neighbours cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?

The Neighbours cast has seen some big changes so far in what has been a big milestone year for them with old faces and shock exits. But all that has quietened down in the wake of the pandemic and the cast looks to be stable for the moment, with only one arrival two returns and one departure (with a twist) lined up for 2020.

Advertisement

As always, keep checking back and we will continually update the page when we know more. And as all Neighbours fans know, a quiet spell normally leads to a bigger shakeup of cast members shortly afterwards. We expect some big changes in 2021 once everything is, hopefully, back to normal and we will let you know what they are as soon as we do.

Here’s all you need to know about who is set to make a return and who is saying goodbye to Ramsay Street.

JOINING

Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman)

There is a blast from the past for Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) coming to Neighbours soon – and she looks set to cause trouble for the woman who has caused her own fair share of problems since arriving in Erinsborough earlier this year.

A fellow nurse who hails from Canberra, she is set to ruffle some feathers with some information about her and Nicolette’s past that would raise some eyebrows, particularly from Nicolette’s mother, Jane Harris (Annie Jones). While Newman describes her as nice and not out to cause trouble, it is said that she has a murky past and it remains to be seen what kind of impact that will have for Ms Stone.

RETURNING

Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan Browne)



Watch your back, Ned Willis (Ben Wall), because that whole Fandangle plan is about to go horribly wrong. Having tormented and then stabbed Ned in a maze last Halloween, Scarlett is returning to Erinsborough once again- seemingly having been released from prison for her attack on him.

And it is Ned’s nude enterprise that looks set to bring back- with Ned seemingly in more danger from her when she returns. At least Ned’s girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is on the police force now…

Beverley Robinson (Shaunna O’Grady)

Having been a star on the show in the 80s’ until 1990, Beverley (who was first played by Lisa Armytage) has made numerous brief returns over the last couple of years- in some big stories too. She has used her medical hypnosis skills on some big players on the show with Finn Kelly, Andrea Somers and Heather Schilling all being visited by her; she also had a wonderful catfight with Sheila Canning (Collette Mann).

Well, Bev is making another comeback later in 2020 and while we do not know which resident brings her back this time, we should assume that someone will be in need of some regression therapy in the near future.

LEAVING

Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards/Dony Hany)

This is a bit of a complicated one, so bear with us. Tom Robards who currently plays Pierce has vacated the role and will make his final appaearace on UK screens in November- four weeks before the character was set to bid Ramsay Street farewell.

With a few weeks worth of Pierce story left to tell, Don Hany will be stepping into the role to allow the character to get a proper farewell. How Pierce eventually leaves remains to be seen but all signs are pointing to his marriage to Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) hitting the rocks very soon…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.