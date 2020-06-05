Neighbours introduces a new Canning – meet Sheila’s grandson Levi

The noisiest family on Neighbours is set to expand with the arrival of Levi Canning, grandson to Sheila and cousin to Kyle and Naomi, played by newcomer Richie Morris in his first major TV role.

The 21-year-old is graduate of Australia’s Sydney Theatre School and has also studied at the Sydney Film School. Morris is also a martial arts expert and is trained in kick boxing, judo and Jiu jitsu – which might come in handy as he joins the ranks of Ramsay Street’s troublesome clan who are usually clashing with the rest of the residents…

“Being a part of the Canning family is so humbling because they are such a fun and iconic family,” says Morris, speaking about his new role, ahead of his first scenes airing on 6th July. “They provide not only loads of drama but also so much humour, I couldn’t ask for more.

“Plus I get to work and learn from both Chris Milligan (Kyle) and Colette Mann (Sheila) who I idolise.”

Earlier this year, producer Jason Herbison exclusively told RadioTimes.com to expect another Canning to appear in the Neighbours cast. “The Canning house will be quieter without Gary, but there are plans to populate the place with another member of the family soon.”

Matriarch Sheila will be greeting her latest grandchild to descend on Erinsborough, although there may be a skeleton in the Canning closet with regards to how Levi fits into the family tree, but TV legend Mann is already full of praise for her new on-screen relative.

“Richie is a terrific young man who can into the show as a serious young actor, but Chris and I have beaten him into a Canning with a great sense of humour about himself and as loud as the rest of us!”

Sheila’s wayward daughter Naomi returned in May after a five-year absence, and has already ruffled feathers with old flames Pierce Greyson and Paul Robinson.

Looks like N0.26 Ramsay Street is going to be a pretty lively abode in the coming months…

