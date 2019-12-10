Hollyoaks confirms when Tony Hutchinson’s sister arrives – and who’s playing her

The Hutchinson family is ever-expanding in Hollyoaks – first we had evil Edward (Joe McGann) turning up wanting to make amends with Tony (Nick Pickard), the son he abandoned years ago, and in January 2020 we’ll meet vivacious Verity, Edward’s daughter and Tony’s half-sister.

Very much a spoilt daddy’s girl, Verity is a high-achieving, sharp-witted and entitled young lady who comes to the village looking to set up her own law firm.

TV newcomer Eva O’Hara will be playing the conniving character, and describes her as: “Absolutely fantastic! She can hold her own in any situation and really doesn’t take no for an answer.

“Verity is a fascinating balance of ruthlessness and compassion, making her one to watch… I’ve found myself feeling jealous of her fearlessness at times!”

Viewers will meet Verity for the first time in the upcoming one-off revival of post-watershed spin-off Hollyoaks Later, now confirmed as airing on E4 on Monday 6th January at 9pm, where she makes quite an impression on one of the locals leading to a lusty liaison…

Tony, the soap’s longest-serving character, has no idea his relatives are emerging out of the woodwork as he’s been imprisoned by serial killer Breda McQueen at her pig farm prison for months. He’s yet to share a scene with dad Edward, but the recent winter trailer provided a first glimpse of Hollyoaks Later revealing Tone would finally be found.

Will he be pleased to be reunited with his estranged father, who is slowly but surely taking over the family and cosying up to daughter-in-law Diane Hutchinson, and the sister he – presumably – barely knows?

