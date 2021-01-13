Emmerdale announces surprise return for Faith Dingle

The Dingle family are set for a rocky road in upcoming Emmerdale scenes as a return is on the way that looks set to throw the clan into chaos.

Faith Dingle is on her way back to the Dales and will once again be played by Sally Dexter (who last appeared on the soap in 2019) – if her last stint is anything to go by, we are due some fiery scenes when she returns next month.

If you are expecting a happy reunion then you must have forgotten what happened when she was last in the village, as Faith was driven out by Cain (Jeff Hordley) and the rest of the family. It’s safe to assume they will not be pleased to see her again…

If you need a refresher, the trouble unfolded for Faith when she revealed that she was the reason that Nate Robinson’s (Jurell Carter) mother was driven away – a secret that she kept from everyone for a long time.

Cain as adamant that the reveal called for the end of her time as part of the family and forced her to leave, saying that if she did not go then he would. And so, Faith left in the back of a taxi never to be seen again. Until now that is!

It has been revealed that it is Moira Barton (Natalie J. Robb) who is the first to see her when she runs into Faith dressed like an undertaker and in the process of stealing a hearse. Faith soon heads to the village and wastes little time in asking Moira whether there is a chance of a reconciliation with Cain.

“It’s wonderful to be back in Emmerdale again,” Dexter said of her comeback. “From the first day, I felt like I was getting a big warm family hug from everyone, it’s a really special show!”

Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper added: “I’m delighted to see the return of much-loved character Faith Dingle to the village. A character bursting with fun, Faith’s certainly set to ruffle a few feathers and will test the Dingle’s loyalties like never before. We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Sally back to Emmerdale, an actor exuding vibrant charm.”

