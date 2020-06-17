EastEnders ‘reveals potential return date of 7th September’ – by accident

EastEnders may be off our screens until Monday 7th September, according to a post on social media from one of the cast.

The soap aired its last episode completed before lockdown on 16th June and there is currently no official date for the soap’s return, but Dayle Hudson, who plays Peter Beale, shared a snapshot of a future script on Instagram with a clearly visible transmission date of Tuesday 8th September.

Previously, BBC bosses confirmed the show would be showing four episodes a week in the usual Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday slots, shortened to 20 minutes, as and when it resumes.

So does Dayle’s post tell us the week the show starts up again, meaning we’ll have to wait the entire summer before we catch up with the goings-on in Walford?

From Dayle Hudson’s Instagram – a script with transmission date of Tuesday 8th September visible! Could #EastEnders be returning to screens on Monday 7th September? ????️????️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/qQPysIiDuc — Walford Web (@walfordweb) June 16, 2020

EastEnders expects to have the cameras rolling on new episodes by the end of June, and with Covid-safe measures now in place on set it could take longer than the usual six-to-eight weeks to produce new content and maintain the regular gap between filming and transmission.

Consequently, a late August/early September relaunch has been widely expected, although when RadioTimes.com reached out to EastEnders for official comment they insisted they are not yet confirming any dates and will make an announcement in due course.

To ensure fans get their Walford fix in the meantime, BBC One is airing backstage documentary Secrets From the Square on Mondays at 8pm, in which Stacey Dooley interviews iconic cast members about their time on the show.

Tuesdays at 7.30pm is your chance to relive classic episodes from the archives, starting with Den and Angie’s groundbreaking two-hander from 1986.

