Verdict is in for Coronation Street’s Yasmeen, but what does Geoff have planned next?

Did Yasmeen walk free?

coronation street yasmeen trial

It’s finally here! The big week of 60th anniversary celebrations for Coronation Street have begun and what an episode we were given tonight to kick things off.

Poor Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) has been behind bars for months now following Geoff Metcalfe’s (Ian Bartholomew) injury at her hands and he has been playing the victim ever since, despite pretty much everyone now knowing him to be the abuser he really is.

But tonight saw the two come face to face again in court, but was Yasmeen able to finally walk free?

In satisfying scenes which saw Geoff squirm, the man who always wants to be in control was very much not in control of anything tonight as he struggled with Imran Habeeb’s (Charlie De Melo) questioning – and visibly recoiled when he knew that he could not hide his visit to the hospital to threaten Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox).

geoff coronation street

Watching Geoff realise that he was beaten was a delight and seeing him lose it and rant at the court about Yasmeen was perfect with his own bravado causing to it all going wrong. But this was great news for Yasmeen who was found not guilty and allowed to head home while Geoff threw his toys out of the pram and stormed out of the courtroom.

Before she could even get to the car though, Geoff made one last play for control and tried to persuade her to go home with him so they could talk through everything. A shocked Imran and Alya (Sair Khan) soon put a stop to that but it is clear that Yasmeen is now ready to fight as she headed straight to the police station to report her husband for all he has done.

As for Geoff, well it looks like he is planning on making a quick escape to Cyprus, but he does have some “unfinished business” to take care of first. What Geoff plans to do remains to be seen but we expect a lot more drama to come from him in the coming episodes before the character bows out for good.

Elsewhere tonight, the fight for the brewery kicked off with multiple residents, including the likes of Ken Barlow and Rita Sullivan (Bill Roache and Barbara Knox) standing in front of the bulldozer that Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) had arranged to tear it down.

But will they all be successful at saving the cobbles, and can they all match the enthusiasm that Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) seems to have for the protest? We should find out once and for all by the end of the week whether they will be able to stop Ray’s wicked scheme.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

