Coronation Street producer explains the next stage of Geoff’s sinister plan for Yasmeen

Coronation Street aired one of the most disturbing soap scenes of 2020 so far when evil Geoff Metcalfe served up murdered chicken Charlotte Bronte to horrified wife Yasmeen Metcalfe.

Unfortunately for Yasmeen, her horrid husband’s coercive manipulation will continue, and this week his attempts to control her life lead to him stealing money from her bank account and hiding her passport in an attempt to make her a literal prisoner in her own home.

Fans fears for vulnerable Yasmeen increased on Monday 2nd March when Geoff sneakily hid his spouse’s passport without her knowledge, before later stashing a large sum of money and only just managing to cover his tracks as she got home.

For months, Geoff has been systemically messing with her mind as a form of psychological bullying. Subtly undermining her, isolating her from her friends and family, deliberately making her paranoid and even convincing her she is an alcoholic, Yasmeen’s confidence has been slowly eroded.

Geoff seized control of her bank cards in January 2020, under the pretence of removing temptation for her to buy alcohol, and the money he’s hiding is stolen from her account without her having any idea he’s taken it.

Later this week, Geoff generously offers to pay for son Tim Metcalfe’s upcoming second wedding to Sally Metcalfe from his ‘savings’, which is actually Yasmeen’s money!

By surreptitiously robbing her and taking her passport, Geoff is putting plans in place in case his other half ever gets the courage to try and leave him…

Teasing the next steps of creepy Geoff’s coercion plan, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod says to RadioTimes.com: “This pattern of behaviour continues until victim shave been psychologically imprisoned by the very person who professes to love them. The imprisonment is sometimes more literal, with the abuser controlling their partner’s access to money, when they leave the house and who they see – even what and when they eat.

“We will be exploring all these aspects of this complex issue in upcoming episodes, as Geoff’s stranglehold on Yasmeen tightens.”

“I hope the storyline will give those who are in an abusive relationship the courage and insight to get out before it’s too late.”

Yasmeen’s granddaughter Alya Nazir continues to be suspicious of Geoff’s behaviour, could she be Mrs Metcalfe’s only hope of salvation or could she end up caught in the crossfire? Remember Charlotte (RIP)…