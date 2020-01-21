Coronation Street’s Daniel makes life-threatening mistake with devastating consequences for Maria

Accessibility Links

Maria loses her baby after Daniel’s choice

Coronation Street is about to air a devastating development for Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon).

In the coming weeks, she will suffer a miscarriage – and it’s possibly down to Daniel Osbourne’s (Rob Mallard) parenting.

Weatherfield has been a tough place to live for Daniel recently, following the loss of his wife, Sinead (Katie McGlynn), last year.

As a result, he’s been bringing up baby Bertie by himself, and without a doubt, it’s been difficult.

While battling his grief, Daniel found it too distressing to see Bertie cry while getting his first MMR vaccination, so decided not to give him the second one.

However, that was potentially the worst thing he could have done as Bertie contracts measles and is taken to hospital, seriously ill.

But as the week on Coronation Street goes on, it seems there’s more tragedy in store – this time for Maria.

She comes down with flu-like symptoms and eventually suffers a miscarriage.

Naturally, she is completely devastated to lose the baby she was expecting with Gary Windass (Mikey North), but it turns into anger when she realises it’s because she came into contact with Bertie.

coronation street maria

Speaking about the scenes, Samia said: “She’s very upset with Daniel that he didn’t get Bertie’s jabs done but equally she’s frustrated with her own mum because she finds out that she wasn’t vaccinated as a child so this could have been prevented.”

Rob added: “When the consultant confirms Bertie has the measles, Daniel immediately feels guilt and then fear. It doesn’t occur to him that it has gone beyond Bertie to begin with. He doesn’t realise the wider implications at all.”

Coronation Street has worked with NHS medical professionals to ensure the story’s accuracy.

