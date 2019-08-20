EastEnders reveals why Stacey can never return

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) dropped a bombshell on the Slater family in tonight’s EastEnders which could mean that the errant Stacey will have to stay away from Walford for good.

Tuesday’s episode proved to be an emotional one for the tortured Ben, who was thrown out by dad Phil (Steve McFadden) after he came clean about his attempts to frame Keanu.

Following a bust-up that saw Phil tell his son that he never wanted to lay eyes on him again, a fuming Ben opted to lash out at Kat (Jessie Wallace), reminding her that because he still has the wrench covered in Stacey’s prints, she can never come back to the Square.

As viewers know, Stacey recently opted to flee out of fear that she would be arrested in the wake of her attack on the Mitchell patriarch. Now, with his plan to fit Keanu up for the crime in tatters, Ben has decided to use the incriminatory tool as a way of putting the frighteners on the Slater clan.

However, it appears as though Stacey will still find a way to return to the neighbourhood. As was revealed earlier this week, actress Lacey Turner (who has recently given birth to daughter Dusty Rose) has returned to EastEnders to film a few scenes for one upcoming episode that is set to be shown in November.

This is not a permanent comeback, though, and Turner will still be taking the remainder of her maternity leave. Viewers will now have to see just how Stacey resurfaces and whether husband Martin will still be by her side.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.