Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson drama The Fall is now on BBC iPlayer – with all three seasons

It’s great news for Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson fans, as their crime drama The Fall comes to BBC iPlayer today (November 1st.)

All three seasons of the Irish-British television series will be available to stream on the platform.

Created and written by Allan Cubitt, the psychological thriller stars Dornan as serial killer Paul Spector, and Anderson as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, who has been drafted from the Metropolitan Police to catch him.

Local detectives must work with Stella to find and capture Spector, who is attacking young professional women in the city of Belfast.

As time passes Stella’s team works tirelessly to build a case – but they are met with complications inside and outside the PSNI.

The series – which is set in Northern Ireland – originally aired between 2013 and 2016 on BBC Two (and RTE in Ireland) and received critical acclaim, with the show being nominated for Best Drama at the National Television Awards for all three of its seasons.

Dornan has also been awarded many accolades for his role. In 2013, he won the Breakthrough Award at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, and in 2014, he picked up an award for the Best Lead Actor in Television at the Irish Film and Television Awards, while The Fall won Best Television Drama.

All three seasons were made available on Netflix in August, but now they’ll also be available for free (well, for anyone with a TV Licence) via BBC iPlayer.

As well as Anderson and Dornan, the thriller boasts an impressive cast, including Game of Thrones star Aisling Franciosi, Merlin’s Colin Morgan and John Lynch – who many may recognise from In The Name of the Father.

The Fall is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.