Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Live-action Assassin’s Creed series in the works at Netflix

Live-action Assassin’s Creed series in the works at Netflix

Netflix will develop a live-action series based on Ubisoft's best-selling video game franchise Assassin's Creed.

Assassin's Creed

Netflix has revealed it is adapting the Assassin’s Creed video game franchise into a live-action series.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, the streamer wrote: “Netflix + Assassin’s Creed” alongside a 10-second video of the Assassin’s Creed’s symbol captioned with the words, “A Netflix Original Series”.

NX On Netflix then added: “Netflix will be developing an Assassin’s Creed live-action series. @Ubisoft‘s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers.”

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed back in 2016 that the company were in talks with Netflix to develop a new series based on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, while a year later, plans for an anime show set in the game’s universe were announced.

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed, which was released in 2007, follows Desmond Miles, a modern-day bartender who discovers that his ancestors were renowned assassins and is forced by Abstergo Industries to relive the memories of his ancestors in his DNA through advanced technology.

A film adaptation of the video game series was released in 2016, starring Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson and Charlotte Rampling.

The upcoming live-action series is just one of many collaborations between Ubisoft and Netflix; the companies are currently working on a film adaptation of The Division and an anime series based on Splinter Cell, while the streamer is also home to four series of Ubisoft animated series Rabbids Invasion.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft Assassins Creed
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Beurer HD75UK Electric Throw

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a Beurer electric heated throw for just £49.99

Cosy, high-quality, safe, easy to use and washable, this fantastic throw is usually £79.99!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things

Stranger Things delay a “blessing” for the writers

Umbrella Academy Netflix

The Umbrella Academy boss hints how season 2 cliffhanger will play out in season 3

stranger things, Maya hawke, robin

Stranger Things’ 17th September resumption of filming is not guaranteed

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Netflix announces The Three-Body Problem series from Game of Thrones showrunners