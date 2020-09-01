HBO Max is fast becoming the home of 90’s TV reunions. First came Friends, then the West Wing and now there’s a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air special in the works.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Will Smith-fronted NBC sitcom, HBO Max are reuniting the show’s cast for a one-off episode, to see the likes of Alfonso Ribeiro and Tatyana Ali reflect on their time on the series, which aired from 1990 to 1996.

The news of a reunion follows reports that Will Smith is giving The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air a gritty reboot with The Wire’s Chris Collins as the showrunner, based on a fan-created trailer released last year.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion.

When is the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion released?

HBO has not announced an official release date yet, however the reunion is scheduled to tape on Thursday 10th September to launch around Thanksgiving on HBO Max in the US.

Now this is a story all about how… the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunites for a one-time special! Coming around Thanksgiving only on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/ZSlktr731e — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 31, 2020

Who will appear in the French Prince of Bel-Air reunion?

According to Deadline, the sitcom’s star Will Smith will be appearing in the one-off special, alongside the Banks family members – Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Daphne Maxwell Reid (the second Aunt Viv) – and of course Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey the Butler) and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Sadly, the late James Avery, who played the much-loved Uncle Phil, died in 2013 and so will be the one cast member missing from the reunion.

How to watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion

US fans of the Banks family will be able to watch the reunion special with a subscription to HBO Max.

Can I watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion in the UK?

Unfortunately, HBO Max is not currently available in the UK and there are no new updates as to whether the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion will air on a British channel.

Hopefully, the reunion will be arriving on Sky and NOW TV in the UK, as many HBO titles have landed on the two platforms for British viewers, from Game of Thrones to Lovecraft Country.

