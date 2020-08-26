Accessibility Links

When is Cobra Kai coming to Netflix? When it's moving from YouTube Premium

The martial arts series has been snapped up by the streaming platform

COBRA KAI - SEASON 1

Streaming giant Netflix is bringing the dojo to karate-lovers at home with the arrival of comedy-drama series Cobra Kai later this month.

The first two series, which debuted YouTube Premium, are moving to Netflix this week for a whole new legion of viewers to become acquainted with the Karate Kid spin-off.

Set 34 years after the events of the original film, Cobra Kai is told from the perspective of the film’s antagonist Johnny Lawrence – played by a now-grown-up Ralph Macchio.

Unfortunately for fans who’ve already caught up with the first two seasons, Netflix has revealed that season three won’t be landing on the streamer until 2021, but in the meantime, it has released a trailer featuring first-looks at the upcoming series.

Read on for everything you need to know about the series, including when it arrives on Netflix and who is in the cast.

When is Cobra Kai added to Netflix?

The first two series of the show originally aired on YouTube Premium (or YouTube Red as it was previously known) but the rights have been acquired by Netflix and so all twenty episodes will be available on the streaming service from Friday 28th August 2020.

Will there be a season 3 of Cobra Kai?

Yes – it has already been revealed that Netflix will release a third series of the programme.

However, season three won’t be heading to Netflix until 2021 unfortunately. To keep you going until then, Netflix has released a teaser trailer, which features a sneak-peak at what’s to come in the third series.

What is Cobra Kai about?

The series is a new take on the Karate Kid franchise, focusing on the character of Johnny Lawrence 34 years after the events of the first film.

It follows him after he decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo – which leads to a renewal of his rivalry with original protagonist Daniel LaRusso.

Here’s our full explainer on how Cobra Kai links to the Karate Kid.

Who is in the cast of Cobra Kai?

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka both reprise their iconic roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso from the original Karate Kid films, while Martin Kove also returns as the Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese.

A number of new characters not previously seen in the franchise have also joined the fray, including Xolo Maridueña (Parenthood), Courtney Henggeler (The Big Bang Theory), Tanner Buchanan (Designated Survivor), Mary Mouser (Scandal) and Jacob Bertrand (Marvin Marvin).

Cobra Kai trailer

You can watch the trailer for the first season, which originally premiered in 2018, below:

And the trailer for last year’s season 2 is available below:

