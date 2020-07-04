Disney+ Hamilton viewers can’t get over Jonathan Groff’s spitting as King George III

Disney+ viewers have long been eagerly anticipating the release of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, the filmed version of the Broadway musical of the same name – but perhaps they hadn’t quite bargained for the amount of, ahem, bodily fluids onscreen.

Jonathan Groff, who played King George III in the original Hamilton cast, visibly spits and drools during his comic performance of the song ‘You’ll Be Back’ in the musical’s first act.

“Ah, the *real* star of #Hamilton – Jonathan Groff’s spit,” said one Twitter user on Friday night, alongside a short video of a close-up of Groff.

Another viewer referenced the spitting incident, writing, “One of reason to watch #Hamilton on #DisneyPlus is you can see clearly Jonathan Groff’s spit in 4K HD…”

One of reason to watch #Hamilton on #DisneyPlus is you can see clearly Jonathan Groff’s spit in 4K HD….. pic.twitter.com/zOdBRIlZC1 — Maggie Ma (@MaggieMa_LA) July 3, 2020

Many viewers were watching alongside the original cast, who organised a Twitter watch party.

the amount of spit that just left Jonathan Groff’s mouth during “You’ll be back” #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/f1VWU8YU38 — Jose (@jose_guevara__) July 3, 2020

Tony-nominee Groff has previously referenced his ‘spitting’ habit. “I spit a lot onstage,” he told Variety last year. “I’ve always been a spitter … I start sweating. I just get wet when I perform onstage. It is just what happens.”

Talking about his experience in an Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, he said, “For the first couple weeks of the run I felt bad, because I’d walk down to the end of the stage in the second song of the show, ‘Skid Row,’ and I can’t help it, I’m just, like, spitting on everyone. And they’re either enjoying it, or they’re laughing, or they’re holding up their programs to block their face.

“I don’t care anymore, but it made me feel self-conscious at first. I’d never been so close to the audience where I was actually seeing the reaction on people’s face while I spat on them!”

With infinite opportunities to be in The Room Where It Happens, now the Hamilton experience is available to stream for just £5.99 a month (or £59.99 a year) – with plenty of previously unseen Hamilton content for fans.

