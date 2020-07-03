Disney+ Hamilton movies’ cast – who plays who and the real-life characters

Disney+ subscribers can watch a filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical about American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Advertisement

The Pulitzer and Tony-winning musical tells the story of Hamilton’s extraordinary journey from orphaned immigrant to the first ever Secretary of State, and a war hero in the American Revolution.

Read on for everything you need to know about the musical characters in Hamilton, and who the original Broadway cast members are.

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays Alexander Hamilton

Who was Alexander Hamilton? One of the Founding Fathers of the United States, and the first Secretary for the Treasury. He was a bastard orphan from the Caribbean who was sent to New York City to pursue an education, before he joined the American Revolution.

Where have I seen Lin-Manuel Miranda before? Miranda wrote, created, and starred in the musical Hamilton, which has won numerous prizes including a Pulitzer and 11 Tony Awards.

Prior to Hamilton, he created the Broadway musical In The Heights, which has now been made into a film and will star Miranda himself as a piragua seller. He previously starred as lamplighter Jack in Mary Poppins Returns, and wrote and performed music for the Disney film Moana.

Leslie Odom Jr. plays Aaron Burr

Who was Aaron Burr? Burr was the third vice president of the United States, serving alongside Thomas Jefferson. He was Alexander Hamilton’s lifelong political rival, and duelled with him in 1804.

Where have I seen Leslie Odom Jr. before? The actor and singer won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Burr (Miranda was nominated in the same category for his performance as Hamilton).

In addition to multiple television appearances, he’s starred in films including Murder on the Orient Express (as Dr. Arbuthnot), Only, and Harriet (as William Still).

Phillipa Soo plays Eliza Schulyer

Who was Eliza Schulyer? An heiress and philanthropist, she married Alexander Hamilton and founded the first private orphanage in New York City.

Where have I seen Phillipa Soo before? Tony nominee Soo voiced vapours characters in Moana, and has originated various Broadway roles including Natasha Rostova of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and the title role in Amélie

Renée Elise Goldsberry plays Angelica Schulyer

Who was Angelica Schulyer? The elder sister of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton and sister-in-law of Alexander Hamilton, with whom she enjoyed a longtime correspondence via letters.

Where have I seen Renée Elise Goldsberry before? The actress won a Tony for her role in Hamilton, and also originated the role of Nettie Harris in the original Broadway cast of The Color Purple.

Her television credits have included One Life To Live, The Good Wife, and Netflix sci-fit series Altered Carbon (as Quellcrist Falconer).

Christopher Jackson plays George Washington

Who was George Washington? Washington was a politician, founding father, and military leader who led the nation to victory in the American War for Independence, before serving as the first president of the United States.

Where have I seen Christopher Jackson before? The Tony-nominated actor, singer and composer is a longtime collaborator of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s, having previously originated the role of Benny in In The Heights, and provided the singing voice of Chief Tui in the animated Disney film Moana (which Miranda composed music for).

Daveed Diggs plays Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson

Who was Marquis de Lafayette? /Who was Thomas Jefferson?

Marquis de Lafayette was a French aristocrat who fought on the American side of the War for Independence, before going on to become a key figure in the French Revolution.

Thomas Jefferson was an American founding father who served as Vice President and then as the third President of the United States. He was the first ever Secretary of State, and a political rival to George Washington and later Aaron Burr.

Where have I seen David Diggs before? Diggs won both a Grammy and Tony Award for his dual role in Hamilton, and has gone on to star in various TV and film projects, including Black-ish (as Johan Johnson), Snowpiercer, and Velvet Buzzsaw. He’s also set to voice Sebastian in the new film remake of The Little Mermaid, which Miranda is set to compose new songs for.

A gifted rapper, he’s also a member of Miranda and Thomas Kail’s freestyle rap group Freestyle Love Supreme (or “FLS”).

Jonathan Groff plays King George III

Who was King George III? King of Great Britain and Ireland from 1760 until his death in 1820, although his recurring mental health problems eventually resulted in the formation of a regency, when his son ruled by proxy.

Where have I seen Jonathan Groff before? Groff originated the role of Melchior Gabor in the Broadway musical Spring Awakening, before gaining fame for his role as Jesse St. James in Glee, and for voicing Kristoff

He’s since branched out into dramatic roles, playing FBI agent Holden Ford in the Netflix period crime series Mindhunter.

Okieriete Onaodowan plays Hercules Mulligan / James Madison

Who was Hercules Mulligan? / Who was James Madison?

Hercules Mulligan was a tailor and spy during the American Revolutionary War, and friend of Alexander Hamilton’s.

James Madison was a founding father who served as the fourth President of the United States.

Where have I seen Okieriete Onaodowan before? Other than originating his dual role in Hamilton, the actor is perhaps best known for playing Dean Miller in the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off series Station 19.

Anthony Ramos plays John Laurens / Philip Hamilton

Who was John Laurens / Who was Philip Hamilton?

A soldier and statesman, John Laurens fought during the American revolutionary War and is perhaps best remembered for his outspoken criticism of slavery and his recruitment of slaves to fight for their freedom during the war.

Philip Hamilton was the son and eldest child of Alexander Hamilton and Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton.

Where have I seen Anthony Ramos before? Ramos released his debut album last year, and has additionally starred in numerous films, including the Oscar-winning A Star Is Born, and the upcoming In The Heights film adaptation, playing the lead role Usnavi de la Vega.

Jasmine Cephas Jones plays Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds

Who was Peggy Schuyler/ Who was Maria Reynolds?

Peggy Schuyler was the sister of Angelica Schulyer and Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, and was sister-in-law to Alexander Hamilton.

Maria Reynolds (married to James Reynolds) was Alexander Hamilton’s mistress, and the subject of the notorious “Reynolds Pamphlet”.

Where have I seen Jasmine Cephas Jones before? The singer and actress recently starred Off-Broadway in Cyrano, playing Roxanne opposite Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage. She also cameoed in the Oscar-winning Marriage Story, and starred in the 2018 film Dog Days.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

The Hamilton movie is coming to Disney Plus on 3rd July. You can watch it by signing up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.