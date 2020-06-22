Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Netflix confirms Lucifer season 5 release date before deleting announcement

Netflix confirms Lucifer season 5 release date before deleting announcement

The streamer has not yet confirmed whether the release was an accidental leak or a way to tease fans.

Lucifer

Streaming platform Netflix left Lucifer fans devilishly confused this morning when it quietly revealed the release date for part one of season five, before removing it from the site.

Advertisement

Fans spotted a note on the Lucifer title page, only seen if you search for the show, which read: “Season 5 Part 1 Coming 21 August.”

However, the low-key announcement was quickly removed by the platform and is no longer available.

The series, which stars Tom Ellis as devil Lucifer Morningstar, was cancelled by Fox in 2018 but swiftly picked up by Netflix for a fourth and fifth season.

Season five is set to include 16 episodes, including a “bloody” musical number, with singer Debbie Gibson guest-starring as a controlling mother in one episode.

Tom Ellis reportedly signed on for season six of Lucifer at the end of May, and although social media was rife with rumours of Ellis being replaced by Ian Somerhalder last week, showrunner Ildly Modrovich laughed them off on Friday.

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether season five’s release date announcement was an accidental leak or an intentional tease for fans, but either way fans are desperate for more of the Lord of Hell.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Netflix asking for comment.

Advertisement

Season four of Lucifer is currently streaming on Netflix. The previous three seasons are available to watch (for now) on Amazon Prime Video. 

Tags

All about Lucifer

Lucifer Tom Ellis
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Lucifer

Lucifer showrunner responds to Tom Ellis replacement speculation

Lucifer

Lucifer season 5 spoilers – a summary of everything we know so far

Tom Ellis in Lucifer

Lucifer Tom Ellis signs up for season 6

Netflix

Find your favourite Best TV series to watch on Netflix right now (June 2020)