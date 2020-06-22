Netflix confirms Lucifer season 5 release date before deleting announcement

Streaming platform Netflix left Lucifer fans devilishly confused this morning when it quietly revealed the release date for part one of season five, before removing it from the site.

Fans spotted a note on the Lucifer title page, only seen if you search for the show, which read: “Season 5 Part 1 Coming 21 August.”

However, the low-key announcement was quickly removed by the platform and is no longer available.

The series, which stars Tom Ellis as devil Lucifer Morningstar, was cancelled by Fox in 2018 but swiftly picked up by Netflix for a fourth and fifth season.

Season five is set to include 16 episodes, including a “bloody” musical number, with singer Debbie Gibson guest-starring as a controlling mother in one episode.

Tom Ellis reportedly signed on for season six of Lucifer at the end of May, and although social media was rife with rumours of Ellis being replaced by Ian Somerhalder last week, showrunner Ildly Modrovich laughed them off on Friday.

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether season five’s release date announcement was an accidental leak or an intentional tease for fans, but either way fans are desperate for more of the Lord of Hell.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Netflix asking for comment.

Season four of Lucifer is currently streaming on Netflix. The previous three seasons are available to watch (for now) on Amazon Prime Video.