Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. What is the true story of Netflix documentary A Secret Love?

What is the true story of Netflix documentary A Secret Love?

Everything you need to know about Terry Donohue and Pat Henschel's 72-year romance

A_Secret_Love_00_04_05_00

One of the latest feature length documentaries to hit Netflix is A Secret Love, which chronicles a decades long love story between two women Pat Henschel and Terry Donahue.

Advertisement

The documentary, which was produced by Ryan Murphy, has won rave reviews and seen viewers across the world struggle to hold back the tears – here’s the true story in full below…

When and how did Pat Henschel and Terry Donohue meet?

The two women at the heart of the documentary first met in 1947 – in a time where homosexuality was all but forbidden, and as a result were forced to keep their relationship a secret. They met while playing ice hockey in the wonderfully named Canadian city of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan – where both had grown up.

A_Secret_Love_00_14_29_03

Prior to their first meeting, neither Donohue (who was 22) nor Henshel (who was 18) had previously dated women, yet they tell of how they knew they had found “true love” with each other straight away.

How successful was Terry Donohue’s baseball career?

As is shown in the documentary Donohue was a professional baseball player, playing as a catcher for  Peoria Redwings of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and being inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.

She also reportedly served as  consultant on the 1992 film A League of Their Own, which starred a Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna and told a fictionalised account of the league Donohue had played in.

When did they tell their families about their relationship?

A_Secret_Love_01_11_46_17

Shortly after their relationship began, the couple moved to Chicago – where they became involved with the city’s LGBTQ community and formed a close friend group, living their for most of their lives.

However, it wasn’t until they were in their 80s until they finally opened up to their families. Chris Bolan, who directed the movie and is Donohue’s great nephew said in an interview with OprahMag.com, “We were having a rum and coke in the living room, and they said, ‘We have something to tell you: ‘We’re gay.

“There was a pause, and I said, ‘I think this is wonderful.’ They felt comfortable by my reaction. The floodgates opened, and they proceeded to tell me all these stories.”

Terry and Pat married in 2015 – after having already been together for almost seven decades.

Advertisement

Where are the couple now?

Donohue sadly passed away last year at the age of 93 after suffering from Parkinson’s disease – and she was reportedly able to see an early version of the documentary before she died. Meanwhile Henschel is still alive, now living in a nursing home back in Canada.

Tags

All about A Secret Love

A_Secret_Love_00_04_05_00
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in Ozark (Netflix)

Find your favourite 85 best TV series to watch on Netflix

Marriage Story

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Becoming_00_13_49_15_R

Netflix announces surprise Michelle Obama documentary to debut on 6th May

Netflix drama Hollywood - cast

What’s new on Netflix in May 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon