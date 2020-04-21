Everything you need to know about Netflix’s A Life On Our Planet by David Attenborough

National treasure David Attenborough is back on our screens to deliver a dire warning: “our planet is heading for disaster”.

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet – due to land on Netflix at some point this spring – is the 93-year-old broadcaster’s “witness statement” on the state of the Earth and his “vision for the future”.

Here’s everything we know about the documentary so far…

What is A Life On Our Planet about?

Produced by the World Wide Fund for Nature and Silverback Films, the documentary follows the broadcaster as he reflects upon his naturalist career and “the devastating changes he has seen”.

A trailer for the Netflix film shows black and white clips from Attenborough’s early career intersperse with wide shots of ice caps melting and rainforests being demolished.

“The living world is a unique and spectacular marvel yet the way we humans live on Earth is sending it into a decline,” the documentarian says, staring down the barrel of the camera.

The trailer also features shots of hens crowded in battery cages, accompanied by the naturalist’s voiceover, warning of how humans are “replacing the wild with the tame”.

However, the bleak footage ends on a positive note, with the broadcaster saying that we can correct the damage we have done if we act now: “We need to learn how to work with nature rather than against it – and I’m going to tell you how.”

The documentary follows on from Attenborough’s eight-part Netflix series Our Planet, released in April last year, which focuses on humans’ impact on the environment and the animals who are most at risk by our actions.

When is A Life On Our Planet released?

The documentary was originally due to hit cinemas on 16th April, with a premiere and Q+A scheduled at the Royal Albert Hall and Netflix in the spring. However, the film became yet another coronavirus casualty when producers announced that the release of A Life On Our Planet would be postponed until later in the year.

Netflix has not announced the film’s exact release date, but we are expecting the documentary to arrive later in the year.

How can I watch it?

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet will be available on Netflix.

Netflix memberships range from £5.99 to £11.99 per month, depending on the quality of your membership. The platform offers a one month free trial, after which users are charged £8.99 a month for the standard subscription.

A Life On Our Planet will land on Netflix later this year.