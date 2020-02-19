When is Elite season 3 released on Netflix?

School’s back in for this Spanish thriller! Netflix has confirmed fans can look forward to more from teen drama Elite, which comes as little surprise following the global success of its first two seasons.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Elite season 3.

When is Elite season 3 on Netflix?

Following Netflix’s answer to fans’ anticipation for a new season (which confirmed we will get to see more from Las Encinas in March 2020), the release date for season 3 has been confirmed as 13th March 2020.

The kids are coming… Elite Season 3 premieres March 13 pic.twitter.com/aFJvcXZcHi — Netflix US (@netflix) February 18, 2020

What is Elite on Netflix about?

Created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, the plot focuses on three friends, Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Nadia (Mina El Hammani), and Christian (Miguel Herrán), who are sent to an elite private school, with predictable societal struggles and teen angst around fitting in. This then leads to a darker tale of murder and lies. All the key ingredients of a high-school hit.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is in the cast of Elite?

Fans breathe a sigh of relief as Netflix has confirmed the return of many cast favourites.

Those reprised roles include Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Lu (Danna Paola), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Polo (Álvaro Rico), Carla (Ester Expósito), Ander (Arón Piper), Nano (Jaime Lorente Lopez), Christian (Miguel Herrán), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) and Nadia (Mina El Hammani).

New additions to the cast include Sergio Momo (as Yeray) and Leïti Sène (as Malick).

What will happen in Elite season 3?

Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Netflix

Following the ongoing plot of the first two seasons, season three is likely to focus further around Marina’s murder after season two showing the aftermath of her killing and the consequences on various relationships.

The end of season 2 finally revealed Polo as the killer, so the school’s reaction is a likely focus plot for season three alongside potential retribution for Nano.

With Polo back at school, and the murder weapon remaining out of police hands, we can predict Guzmán and Samuel will try and get him convicted and revenge may be taken against him for what he did to Marina.

Although Netflix, unsurprisingly, are keeping fairly tight lipped around what to expect, it’s safe to predict more mysteries, murder and mayhem.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Elite season 3?

Not just yet – but we will update this page as soon as Netflix reveals its release, so watch this space!