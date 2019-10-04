How to watch Arrested Development – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Arrested Development is a cult comedy about a dysfunctional family, who loses their fortune and has to make big changes.

Cancelled by Fox and then revived by Netflix, the series has been on a rollercoaster ride…

Where to watch Arrested Development?

The series originally aired on Fox in the USA for three seasons between 2003-2006, before it was cancelled. But the series’ passionate following saw Netflix release a fourth season in 2013.

Now, every episode is available to watch and stream on Netflix.

You can also watch episodes on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube or Google Play, or buy episodes on iTunes.

You could also pick up the DVD box set, so there’s really no excuse not to watch!

What is Arrested Development about?

The series explores the lives of the Bluths, a perfectly rendered comedically dysfunctional American family and their adjustment to life without the wealth they are accustomed to.

Michael Bluth, a widowed father, is the only normal member of the family – the others chasing extravagant luxurious lifestyles that they just can’t afford – and in the series he desperately tries to make his son George Michael a little less spoiled than he’s turned out to be.

Other key family members include Michael’s parents Lucille and George Bluth Sr., who are both of questionable moral character. Their other son, George Oscar Bluth II or ‘Gob’, is a failed professional magician, while his twin Lindsay is shallow and attention-seeking and exploits charitable causes for the good of her her own image.

Lindsay has a daughter, Maeby, with oddball asiring actor Tobias Fünke. Completing the Bluth clan is youngest son Buster, a hopeless mama’s boy.

So far, the series has won six Primetime Emmys and one Golden Globe.

Who’s in the cast of Arrested Development?

The show stars Jason Bateman as Michael Bluth. Other cast members include Michael Cera as George Michael, Jessica Walter as Lucille, Will Arnett as Gob, Jeffrey Tambor as George Sr., Tony Hale as Buster, Portia de Rossi as Lindsay, David Cross as Tobias and Alia Shawkat as Maeby.

Who narrates Arrested Development?

The series is narrated by Ron Howard, known as an Oscar-winning movie director and for his earlier career as an actor. Howard became a household name after playing Richie Cunningham in the sitcom Happy Days from 1974 to 1980.

How many seasons of Arrested Development are there?

So far, five seasons have been released.

The first aired in 2003 but the show was cancelled in 2006, then revived in 2013, so that makes it not quite a straight sixteen year run – but that’s still impressive stuff!

How many episodes of Arrested Development are there?

There are a grand total of 84 episodes.

Where is Arrested Development set?

Arrested Development is set in Newport Beach, California.

Where is Arrested Development filmed?

The series is filmed mostly in Culver City and Marine del Rey, both locations in Los Angeles, US.

Why was Arrested Development cancelled?

The series was cancelled because the viewing figures fell on Fox for season three – but Netflix later coughed up the cash for a fourth run. Remember, there’s always money in the banana stand…