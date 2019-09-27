Accessibility Links

The Politician soundtrack: every song featured in the Netflix series

Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch provide their voices, while songs from Shirley Bassey, Sufjan Stevens and Tame Impala also feature

THE POLITICIAN

Anyone who was blessed enough to have seen Ben Platt originate the title role in the musical Dear Evan Hansen will be delighted to hear that he makes use of his Tony Award-winning pipes in Netflix’s The Politician, too.

Ryan Murphy wrote his new series with Platt in mind after he had been impressed by the stage show.

“He came to see Evan Hansen and subsequently asked me to lunch and and said he wanted to pitch me an idea,” Platt tells RadioTimes.com. “I think he had a sense that he wanted to do something in this world in this sort of ambition and politics and had the broad strokes.”

It clearly wasn’t just his acting chops that got Platt the role: he gives three musical performances throughout the eight-episode series, including a moving rendition of Joni Mitchell’s ‘River’ in the pilot.

The musical treats don’t stop there. The soundtrack is filled with excellent tracks, from Shirley Bassey classics to modern pop tunes by Tame Impala and Chvrches, and an outstanding title track in Sufjan Stevens’ opus ‘Chicago’.

Find the full soundtrack below in our Spotify playlist, followed by an episode-by-episode breakdown of the songs featured in The Politician, streaming now on Netflix.

Episode one

Sufjan Stevens – Chicago (title music)

Joni Mitchell – River (Ben Platt cover)

Tame Impala – Yes I’m Changing

Episode two

Knut Kiesewetter – Gestern Noch (Beatles Yesterday cover)

Shirley Bassey – This Is My Life

Shirley Bassey – (Where Do I Begin) Love Story 

Episode three

Chvrches – Clearest Blue

Episode four

Donna Summer – I Feel Love

Episode five

Shirley Bassey – With These Hands

Episode six

Alexander Gemignani & Mary Catherine Garrisson – Unworthy of Your Love (Ben Platt & Zoey Deutch cover)

Dusty Springfield – If You Go Away

Episode seven

Elliott Smith – Between The Bars

Sufjan Stevens – Chicago (again)

Episode eight

Billy Joel – Vienna

Jackie Wilson – A Woman, A Lover, A Friend

The Cure – Pictures of You

Cotton Jones – I Am The Changer

