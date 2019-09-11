The Umbrella Academy season 2 casts new characters including a human “chameleon”

Superhero/family drama The Umbrella Academy has added three actors to its cast of heroes and villains, with Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood and Marin Ireland joining as new characters for the Netflix series’ second run.

Arya (who has starred in Channel 4’s Humans, The Good Karma Hospital and upcoming movie Last Christmas) will play Lila, described as “a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires.”

Gatewood, who played the Horseman Famine in Amazon’s Good Omens and has also appeared in The Originals, will play Raymond. A born leader, Raymond is described by Variety as a man “with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone. He is warm, dedicated and has the innate ability to disarm you with a look.”

And finally, Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete, Hell or High Water) is set to play a woman called Sissy, “a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons.”

The trio of new actors will join the current cast of Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H Min in The Umbrella Academy’s second series, though after the original run’s cliffhanger (which saw the team disappear into the past to avoid the destruction of Earth) it’s unclear how (or when) they’ll interact with the main characters.

The drama is based on the original comic by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, and season two is currently in production.