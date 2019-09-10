Hailee Steinfeld tipped to play new Hawkeye in Jeremy Renner’s Disney+ series

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye may have just found his successor.

Advertisement

According to Variety, Pitch Perfect, Bumblebee and True Grit star Hailee Steinfeld has been tipped to join Renner’s upcoming Disney+ spin-off series, specifically to play comic book character Kate Bishop.

In the original Marvel comics, Kate is a wealthy young heiress who takes on the mantle of Hawkeye during the superhero archer’s supposed death, joining the so-called Young Avengers (an unofficial group of vigilantes modelled loosely on their elder namesakes) and later earning the original Hawkeye’s respect when he returns to life.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Later, in Matt Fraction’s critically acclaimed Hawkeye comics run (which the new Disney+ series is based on), Kate and Clint become wisecracking partners, leading to a period where Kate takes over as the series’ lead for a popular miniseries called Hawkeye: LA Woman.

Currently, it’s unknown how exactly the Hawkeye series will introduce Clint and Kate – notably, the family man Hawkeye of the Avengers movies is a far cry from the single, slightly hapless womaniser of Fraction’s stories – but fans will definitely be excited to see the hunt for Kate Bishop stepping up a gear.

Apparently, Steinfeld isn’t fully signed up yet – she’s just been offered the part, according to sources – but if she does become the official Kate Bishop, there’s scope for the character to appear in the main Marvel movies alongside her mentor, as well as in a potential Disney+ vehicle of her own.

Clearly, the future of Hawkeye is totally on target.

Advertisement

Hawkeye comes to Disney+ in late 2021