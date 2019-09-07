Gillian Anderson is confirmed to play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown season 4

It’s been rumoured for a long while, but now it’s official: The X-Files and Sex Education star Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher on Netflix’s The Crown.

Thatcher won’t appear as a character, though, in the upcoming third season, which drops on Netflix on 17th November.

Instead, Anderson has started filming for the following fourth season, which is already in production.

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production. pic.twitter.com/OVCO8o2bVk — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 7, 2019

In a tweet published by the show’s official account, Anderson called the late Thatcher a “complicated and controversial woman” who was “undoubtedly formidable” and “who, whether loved or despised, defined an era”.

Conservative politician Thatcher was the leader of her party from 1975 and became Prime Minister of the UK four years later, serving until 1990. She was nicknamed ‘The Iron Lady’ for her uncompromising politics and leadership style, winning supporters but also considerable criticism for actions including opposing the UK miners’ strike of 1984-85.

The third season of The Crown will feature actor Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson, who served twice as PM, the second time being succeeded by Edward Heath, who was in turn succeeded by Thatcher.

The new episodes of the drama series will feature an entirely new cast, led by Olivia Colman, who replaces Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II after two seasons.