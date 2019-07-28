Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Outlander won’t return to screens until 2020

Outlander won’t return to screens until 2020

Droughtlander rolls on

Jamie and Claire in Outlander

For any Outlander fans holding out for an imminent release of series five, you’re going to have to wait a while longer. Actually, a lot longer.

Advertisement

The Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe drama kicked off its most recent series in autumn 2018 but US network Starz – which makes Outlander – has decided to hold its next batch of episodes back until the new year.

That means Droughtlander will continue until 2020.

It may not be the news viewers were hoping for but network execs have attempted to explain their logic. Speaking at the Television Critics Tour in Beverley Hills, Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey A Hirsch said:

“Everything we do is based on delivery, trying to have something on the air to serve that premium female audience,” he told journalists, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “We have some shows coming before like Power that serve the general market. It’s more about scheduling around that digital experience.”

Outlander fans are familiar with the waiting game. While series one was split between August 2014 and and April 2015, with series two following exactly a year later, viewers were forced to wait nearly 18 months – a period nicknamed Droughtlander – for series four, which kicked off in September 2017, reuniting the drama’s two key characters Jamie and Claire who had been split in time for 20 years.

Advertisement

Series five is expected to continue their journey in 18th century North Carolina and is based on author Diana Gabaldon’s fifth book, The Fiery Cross.

Tags

All about Outlander

Jamie and Claire in Outlander
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Michael Sheen and David Tennant star in Good Omens

Good Omens: how did so many incredible actors end up in the same cast?

Outlander Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe were auditioned together in what is known as a 'chemistry read' (STARZ)

Jamie and Claire are totally smitten in first look at the new series of Outlander

The_ultimate_Outlander_locations_quiz

Scotland sees huge boost in tourism – thanks to Outlander