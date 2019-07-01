What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?

After years of secrecy, Netflix has finally begun to release some information about the popularity of its films and shows. Each week, Netflix UK let us know the top 10 series, films and documentaries from the previous seven days.

The lists do not reveal specific data about how many viewers are tuning in to each show, or for how long, but they’re our best insight into the how well new shows are performing – and might be able to give us an indication as to whether our favourites are going to be deemed worthy of renewal.

We’ll update this page each week with the latest figures and info about your favourite Netflix titles. Check out this week’s lists below.

Netflix UK Top Ten (all content) -20th-26th June 2019

Netflix UK Top Ten TV Series – 20th-26th June 2019

Netflix UK Top Ten Films – 5th-11th June 2019

Murder Mystery Despicable Me 3 Beats Spider-Man: Homecoming I Am Mother Always Be My Maybe Baby Driver The Happytime Murders The Drop Little Italy

Netflix UK Top Ten Reality Shows – 5th-11th June 2019

Awake: The Million Dollar Game Girls Incarcerated America’s Got Talent My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Jailbirds RuPaul’s Drag Race You vs Wild Sugar Rush Queer Eye Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Netflix UK Top Ten Non-English Language Shows – 5th-11th June 2019

Dark Black Spot Unit 42 How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Yankee The Alcasser Murders The 12th Man Pihu Charité at War The Rain