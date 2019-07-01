Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?

What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?

Here are the top 10 titles on Netflix UK this week

Murder Mystery

After years of secrecy, Netflix has finally begun to release some information about the popularity of its films and shows. Each week, Netflix UK let us know the top 10 series, films and documentaries from the previous seven days.

Advertisement

The lists do not reveal specific data about how many viewers are tuning in to each show, or for how long, but they’re our best insight into the how well new shows are performing – and might be able to give us an indication as to whether our favourites are going to be deemed worthy of renewal.

We’ll update this page each week with the latest figures and info about your favourite Netflix titles. Check out this week’s lists below.

Netflix UK Top Ten (all content) -20th-26th June 2019

  1. Murder Mystery
  2. Black Mirror
  3. When They See Us
  4. Jane The Virgin
  5. Despicable Me 3
  6. Beats
  7. Marvel’s Jessica Jones
  8. Designated Survivor
  9. Good Girls
  10. Trinkets

Netflix UK Top Ten TV Series – 20th-26th June 2019

  1. Black Mirror
  2. When They See Us
  3. Jane The Virgin
  4. Marvel’s Jessica Jones
  5. Designated Survivor
  6. Good Girls
  7. Trinkets
  8. What/ If
  9. Mr Iglesias
  10. Gavin & Stacey

Netflix UK Top Ten Films – 5th-11th June 2019

  1. Murder Mystery
  2. Despicable Me 3
  3. Beats
  4. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  5. I Am Mother
  6. Always Be My Maybe
  7. Baby Driver
  8. The Happytime Murders
  9. The Drop
  10. Little Italy

Netflix UK Top Ten Reality Shows – 5th-11th June 2019

  1. Awake: The Million Dollar Game
  2. Girls Incarcerated
  3. America’s Got Talent
  4. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
  5. Jailbirds
  6. RuPaul’s Drag Race
  7. You vs Wild
  8. Sugar Rush
  9. Queer Eye
  10. Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Advertisement

Netflix UK Top Ten Non-English Language Shows – 5th-11th June 2019

  1. Dark
  2. Black Spot
  3. Unit 42
  4. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
  5. Yankee
  6. The Alcasser Murders
  7. The  12th Man
  8. Pihu
  9. Charité at War
  10. The Rain

Netflix UK Top Ten Documentaries – 5th-11th June 2019

  1. Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now
  2. The Confession Tapes
  3. Blue Planet II
  4. Our Planet
  5. Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
  6. The Chef Show
  7. Last Breath
  8. World War II in Colour
  9. The Alacasser Murders
  10. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Tags

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-07-01 at 13.40.03

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Biggest movie releases 2019, YouTube

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Andrew Scott stars in Black Mirror season five episode Smithereens (Netflix)

When is Black Mirror season 6 released on Netflix?

Best podcasts of 2018 to 2019

Now hear this! The 21 podcasts you need to listen to right now