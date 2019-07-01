What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?
Here are the top 10 titles on Netflix UK this week
After years of secrecy, Netflix has finally begun to release some information about the popularity of its films and shows. Each week, Netflix UK let us know the top 10 series, films and documentaries from the previous seven days.
The lists do not reveal specific data about how many viewers are tuning in to each show, or for how long, but they’re our best insight into the how well new shows are performing – and might be able to give us an indication as to whether our favourites are going to be deemed worthy of renewal.
We’ll update this page each week with the latest figures and info about your favourite Netflix titles. Check out this week’s lists below.
Netflix UK Top Ten (all content) -20th-26th June 2019
- Murder Mystery
- Black Mirror
- When They See Us
- Jane The Virgin
- Despicable Me 3
- Beats
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones
- Designated Survivor
- Good Girls
- Trinkets
Netflix UK Top Ten TV Series – 20th-26th June 2019
- Black Mirror
- When They See Us
- Jane The Virgin
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones
- Designated Survivor
- Good Girls
- Trinkets
- What/ If
- Mr Iglesias
- Gavin & Stacey
Netflix UK Top Ten Films – 5th-11th June 2019
- Murder Mystery
- Despicable Me 3
- Beats
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- I Am Mother
- Always Be My Maybe
- Baby Driver
- The Happytime Murders
- The Drop
- Little Italy
Netflix UK Top Ten Reality Shows – 5th-11th June 2019
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game
- Girls Incarcerated
- America’s Got Talent
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
- Jailbirds
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- You vs Wild
- Sugar Rush
- Queer Eye
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Netflix UK Top Ten Non-English Language Shows – 5th-11th June 2019
- Dark
- Black Spot
- Unit 42
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
- Yankee
- The Alcasser Murders
- The 12th Man
- Pihu
- Charité at War
- The Rain
Netflix UK Top Ten Documentaries – 5th-11th June 2019
- Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now
- The Confession Tapes
- Blue Planet II
- Our Planet
- Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
- The Chef Show
- Last Breath
- World War II in Colour
- The Alacasser Murders
- The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann