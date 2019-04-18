Accessibility Links

There’s a ton of new footage in this new Good Omens featurette

David Tennant's Crowley even sports a goatee...

The-Globe

Amazon Prime Video are just plain spoiling us now.

Just days after posting a brand new trailer featuring David Tennant’s Crowley dressed up as a (creepy) woman, Amazon has released a behind-the-scenes Good Omens featurette.

Not only does the featurette include creator Neil Gaiman and key cast members discussing the adaptation, there’s also plenty of new footage from the series to tide us over until the apocalypse…

There are new glimpses of the devilish Crowley and his fussy, angelic friend Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), including a flashback to the pair sporting dapper Elizabethan attire — complete with a goatee for Crowley and a frilly ruff for Aziraphale — while conversing inside what looks to be The Globe theatre in London.

Good Omens screenshot (FC)

We also see Crowley corner Aziraphale (happily leafing through his copy of the Celestial Observer) on the top deck of a London bus.

Good Omens

There’s also a behind-the-scenes look at Mireille Enos playing War, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Good Omens

Dressed in bright-red leathers, War also appears alongside Pollution (Lourdes Faberes) later in the clip, while — could it be? — the hooded figure of Death (voiced by Brian Cox) skulks to the left-hand side of the frame.

Good Omens screenshot

Meanwhile, we see Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell (played by Michael McKean) standing outside the Houses of Parliament, where he’s presumably protesting about the forces of darkness and all those middle-aged Whores of Babylon living in bedsits.

Good Omens screenshot

There are also some pretty gruesome shots of the forces of Hell (including Beelzebub, played by Anna Maxwell Martin), apparently covered in boils…

Good Omens screenshot

… and an equally unpleasant shot of Aziraphale wearing false teeth and bountiful facial hair (although he’s somehow still managed to add a natty kerchief in his trademark baby blue).

Good Omens screenshot

You can watch the full featurette below:

Good Omens is released globally on Amazon Prime Video on 31st May

